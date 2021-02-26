Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce sales of $10.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $10.45 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $53.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.51 million to $55.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.98 million, with estimates ranging from $67.11 million to $78.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $846.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.39 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.