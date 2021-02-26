Brokerages Expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vaccinex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 45,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.86.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

