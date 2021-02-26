Brokerages Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price at $272.33

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.15. 2,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,318. Masimo has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Masimo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Masimo by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

