Brokerages Set Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Target Price at $1.50

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,803. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

