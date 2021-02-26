Brokerages Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT at $153.50

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

