Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $16.44

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 56,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,270. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

