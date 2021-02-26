Brokerages Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) PT at SEK 220.09

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 220.09.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a SEK 212 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is SEK 144.10.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

