Brokers Issue Forecasts for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after purchasing an additional 126,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,266.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 90,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

