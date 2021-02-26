Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

