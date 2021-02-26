Brokers Offer Predictions for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barnes Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

