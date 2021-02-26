Brokers Offer Predictions for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $255.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.71. The Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 59,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,083,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

