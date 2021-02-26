Brokers Set Expectations for Airgain, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Airgain in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Airgain’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

