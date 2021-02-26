Brokers Set Expectations for American Well Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Well in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.38). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

NYSE AMWL opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. American Well has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

