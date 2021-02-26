Brokers Set Expectations for SBA Communications Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.46.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $256.52 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,710.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.