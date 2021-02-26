Brokers Set Expectations for Tenneco Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenneco in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $687.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 481,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,781,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,089,894 shares of company stock worth $56,653,222. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

