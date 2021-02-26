Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.23

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 2567179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,253 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,178,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,490,000 after buying an additional 592,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

