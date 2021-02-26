Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Stake Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 93,808 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 357,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $2,980,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,549,037 shares of company stock worth $228,553,355 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

