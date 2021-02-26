Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,801 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $68,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 282,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 99,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.79. 14,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.