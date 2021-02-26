BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BRP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.