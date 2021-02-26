Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Announces Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of BLDR traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,322. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

