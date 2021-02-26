Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.