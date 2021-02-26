Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $272.23

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $272.23 and last traded at $272.17, with a volume of 11018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.91.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

