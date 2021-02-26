BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BWLLY opened at $6.63 on Friday. BW LPG has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

