Bytom 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.83 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $113.80 million and $31.83 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.83 or 0.00369379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,658,969,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,684,094 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

