Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.28.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

