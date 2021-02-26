Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 487,552 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 162,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 441,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 268,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 234,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 42,773 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.