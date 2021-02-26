Cadence Bank NA Acquires Shares of 585 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after acquiring an additional 366,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 275,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.88. 173,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,599. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

