Cadence Bank NA Buys 188 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

BA stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.63. 162,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,113. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $315.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.