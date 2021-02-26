Cadence Bank NA Buys Shares of 500 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $7.07 on Friday, hitting $464.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,427. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.23. The company has a market cap of $189.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

