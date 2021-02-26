Cadence Bank NA Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS:IDV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.40. 931,797 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.