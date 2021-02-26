Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $146.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence’s Q4 performance benefitted from robust adoption of its Verification and Digital & Signoff solutions’ suite along with expanding customer base. The company is well poised to gain from higher investments on emerging trends like Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in semiconductor end-market. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. The company provided upbeat 2021 revenue guidance on strong pipeline and improving backlog despite COVID-19 related headwinds. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, increasing costs related to research & development are likely to be a drag on margins at least in the near term. Stiff competition in simulation market and significant forex volatility are other concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.92.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

