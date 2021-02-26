Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $469.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 469 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 469 ($6.13), with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.90.

About Caffyns (LON:CFYN)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

