Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $0.19.

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

