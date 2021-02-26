Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO)’s (CXB) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of CXB stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$1.49. 616,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,058. The stock has a market cap of C$493.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$2.80.

About Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

