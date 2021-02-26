California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Renasant worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock worth $1,616,665 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

