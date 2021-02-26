California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 254,673 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,426,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,106,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,061,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,677,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $51.86 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

