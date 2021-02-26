California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,917 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Worthington Industries worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 83.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $65.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

WOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

