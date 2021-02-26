California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,391 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Hilltop worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hilltop by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTH. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.