Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.82.

CLXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,772. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calyxt by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Calyxt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.