Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,268 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

