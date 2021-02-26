Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 75,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLNY. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.55). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

