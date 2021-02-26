Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN opened at $207.07 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.27. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 252.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

