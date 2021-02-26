Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,569,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000.

DRIV opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

