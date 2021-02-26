Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $49.16 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

