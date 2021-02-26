Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $99.39.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

