Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

