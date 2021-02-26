Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 2,820 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

PJT opened at $70.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.