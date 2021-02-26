Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

