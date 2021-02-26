Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $231,000 in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $41,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBCP. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

