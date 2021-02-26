Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $232,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.91 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

